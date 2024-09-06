Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Absentee ballots set to go out; recreational marijuana in NC; perspectives on school violence

By Jeff Tiberii
Published September 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Cindy Hinkle reaches for a stack of ballots as election workers prepare to mail out absentee ballot requests at the Wake County Board of Elections office in Raleigh on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Jonathon Gruenke
/
for WUNC
File photo. Election preparation at Wake County Board of Elections office, 2022.

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

The Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ballot hokey pokey has concluded. We think! What’s going on with those absentee ballots set to go out Friday?

Later, new test scores for K-12 public school students are setting off another debate over how to improve outcomes for our young people.

Meanwhile, are state lawmakers closing in on a deal for more school voucher funding?

In Asheville, nurses have authorized a strike. We’ll get an update on the labor disagreement at HCA-owned Mission Hospital.

All that and a notable announcement from a never-Trumper is made at Duke University.

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Lilly Knoepp, senior regional reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)

