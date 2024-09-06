NC News Roundup: Absentee ballots set to go out; recreational marijuana in NC; perspectives on school violence
On the North Carolina News Roundup…
The Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ballot hokey pokey has concluded. We think! What’s going on with those absentee ballots set to go out Friday?
Later, new test scores for K-12 public school students are setting off another debate over how to improve outcomes for our young people.
Meanwhile, are state lawmakers closing in on a deal for more school voucher funding?
In Asheville, nurses have authorized a strike. We’ll get an update on the labor disagreement at HCA-owned Mission Hospital.
All that and a notable announcement from a never-Trumper is made at Duke University.
Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.
Guests
Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer
Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter
Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh
Lilly Knoepp, senior regional reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)