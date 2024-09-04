WHQR series 'Rising Waters' explores impact of sea level rise on NC's coastal communities

As sea levels increase, so does the water’s impact on North Carolina's coastal communities.

From expensive beach rebuilding projects to sewage overflows in the streets to houses collapsing into the oceans, the costs associated with erosion and flooding due to sea level rise can be very steep.

David Boraks’ recent reporting project for WHQR, “Rising Waters,” explores how we got here, what’s being done, and where North Carolina’s beach communities are headed.

Guest

David Boraks, independent reporter and producer covering climate change and the environment

