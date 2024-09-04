Bringing The World Home To You

Environment
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

WHQR series 'Rising Waters' explores impact of sea level rise on NC's coastal communities

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published September 4, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Army Corps of Engineers workers in bulldozers push a mix of sand and water around to shape the new beach at Ocean Isle Beach in March 2022.
David Boraks
/
WHQR
Army Corps of Engineers workers in bulldozers push a mix of sand and water around to shape the new beach at Ocean Isle Beach in March 2022.

As sea levels increase, so does the water’s impact on North Carolina's coastal communities.

From expensive beach rebuilding projects to sewage overflows in the streets to houses collapsing into the oceans, the costs associated with erosion and flooding due to sea level rise can be very steep.

David Boraks’ recent reporting project for WHQR, “Rising Waters,” explores how we got here, what’s being done, and where North Carolina’s beach communities are headed.

Guest

David Boraks, independent reporter and producer covering climate change and the environment

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
