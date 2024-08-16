NC News Roundup: Trump stumps in Asheville; reactions to new UNC-CH chancellor; Democrats prep for DNC

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

It's another busy week for the presidential candidates in North Carolina with former President Trump stumping in Asheville and Vice President Harris rallying in Raleigh.

At the state level, yet more drama surrounding the Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson.

Then, as colleges and universities prepare for fall classes to begin, a discussion about campus DEI office changes and closures.

Plus, the legacy of University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill women's soccer coach Anson Dorrance, who announced his retirement earlier this week after 45 years and 21 NCAA championships.

Guests

Bryan Anderson, Freelance Reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Ray Gronberg, Editor, North Carolina Tribune/Business NC

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education Reporter, WUNC

Felicia Sonmez, Growth and Development Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Mitchell Northam, Digital Producer, WUNC

Tim Crothers, Adjunct Instructor, UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media and author of The Man Watching: A Biography of Anson Dorrance, the Unlikely Architect of the Greatest College Sports Dynasty Ever.

