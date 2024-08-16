Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Trump stumps in Asheville; reactions to new UNC-CH chancellor; Democrats prep for DNC

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published August 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Former President Donald Trump and North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson speak at the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin ahead of their elections for President and Governor in their respective 2024 November elections.
AP photos by Evan Vucci, J. Scott Applewhite
/
Composite image by WUNC
Former President Donald Trump and North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson speak at the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin ahead of their elections for President and Governor in their respective 2024 November elections.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

It's another busy week for the presidential candidates in North Carolina with former President Trump stumping in Asheville and Vice President Harris rallying in Raleigh.

At the state level, yet more drama surrounding the Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson.

Then, as colleges and universities prepare for fall classes to begin, a discussion about campus DEI office changes and closures.

Plus, the legacy of University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill women's soccer coach Anson Dorrance, who announced his retirement earlier this week after 45 years and 21 NCAA championships.

Guests

Bryan Anderson, Freelance Reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Ray Gronberg, Editor, North Carolina Tribune/Business NC

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education Reporter, WUNC

Felicia Sonmez, Growth and Development Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Mitchell Northam, Digital Producer, WUNC

Tim Crothers, Adjunct Instructor, UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media and author of The Man Watching: A Biography of Anson Dorrance, the Unlikely Architect of the Greatest College Sports Dynasty Ever.

Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
