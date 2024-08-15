Jurassic-era research offers clues for future impacts of climate change

It’s no secret that the earth’s climate is getting warmer, but scientists are trying to predict the impact of those rising temperatures. And they’re looking for clues from way back - the Jurassic period.

Mike Kipp, a professor at Duke University, and a group of researchers recently published a study that provides hints from millions of years ago about what we might expect to see in the future if carbon dioxide emissions continue at such a rapid rate.

Guest

Mike Kipp, earth and climate science assistant professor at Duke University

