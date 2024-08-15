Bringing The World Home To You

'De-extinction' aims to revive species like the wooly mammoth to help our current extinction crisis

By Jeff Tiberii,
Lily Burton
Published August 15, 2024 at 10:58 AM EDT
Animals like the wooly mammoth, Tasmanian tiger and the flightless dodo bird are creatures of the distant past. For now. A biotech company called Colossal Biosciences wants to change that by resurrecting these extinct animals.

Extinction is part of the circle of life, but estimates say that human activity has multiplied the number of species that go extinct every year — by at least 100 times above baseline extinction rates.

Colossal is hoping their work can slow down and even reverse extinction with what they’re calling 'de-extinction.'

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with the company's chief science officer about their work.

Guest

Beth Shapiro, evolutionary biologist and chief science officer at Colossal Biosciences

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Lily Burton
