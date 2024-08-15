'De-extinction' aims to revive species like the wooly mammoth to help our current extinction crisis

Animals like the wooly mammoth, Tasmanian tiger and the flightless dodo bird are creatures of the distant past. For now. A biotech company called Colossal Biosciences wants to change that by resurrecting these extinct animals.

Extinction is part of the circle of life, but estimates say that human activity has multiplied the number of species that go extinct every year — by at least 100 times above baseline extinction rates.

Colossal is hoping their work can slow down and even reverse extinction with what they’re calling 'de-extinction.'

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with the company's chief science officer about their work.

Guest

Beth Shapiro, evolutionary biologist and chief science officer at Colossal Biosciences

