Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

South Sudan shines despite loss at Olympics. A former Duke star helped them get there.

By Jeff Tiberii
Published August 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Members of South Sudan's basketball team at the 2024 Summer Olympics
AP/Michael Conroy
Members of South Sudan's basketball team at the 2024 Summer Olympics

The South Sudan men’s national basketball team has a story to tell – with a few North Carolina connections.

The team participated in the Paris 2024 Olympics – falling to the U.S., Serbia, and logging its first-ever win at the games, against Puerto Rico.

Former NBA and Duke star Luol Deng has been a driving force behind the team since the beginning.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a local filmmaker who has followed the trials and triumphs of South Sudan's basketball team.

Guest

Rex Miller, Durham-based director and cinematographer

Tags
Due South Olympics
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii