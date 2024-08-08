South Sudan shines despite loss at Olympics. A former Duke star helped them get there.

The South Sudan men’s national basketball team has a story to tell – with a few North Carolina connections.

The team participated in the Paris 2024 Olympics – falling to the U.S., Serbia, and logging its first-ever win at the games, against Puerto Rico.

Former NBA and Duke star Luol Deng has been a driving force behind the team since the beginning.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a local filmmaker who has followed the trials and triumphs of South Sudan's basketball team.

Guest

Rex Miller, Durham-based director and cinematographer

