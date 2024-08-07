Legal maneuvers used in Charlotte bankruptcy court hold up lawsuits by victims of asbestos exposure

The Charlotte Observer's Ames Alexander joins Due South to talk about his investigative reporting on a controversial legal maneuver used by billion-dollar companies.

The strategy, called the "Texas Two-Step," creates a subsidiary of the parent company that then files for bankruptcy, while the primary corporation still profits. This tactic has stalled more than 80 lawsuits filed in North Carolina by plaintiffs seeking compensation for asbestos-related illnesses.

Read more about Ames Alexander's investigation: "Profitable companies are dodging asbestos lawsuits. A Charlotte court has helped them."

Guest

Ames Alexander, investigative reporter, The Charlotte Observer