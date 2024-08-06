Bringing The World Home To You

Purple Ballot: Support for 'Harris for President' grows among NC's South Asian voters

By Jeff Tiberii
Published August 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives to speak to the Indian American Impact Project's Annual Summit, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives to speak to the Indian American Impact Project's Annual Summit, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Washington.

South Asian voters make up the largest Asian American ethnic group in North Carolina – and their representation in local politics has grown alongside the growth of the population.

With the shift to Vice President Kamala Harris as presumptive Democratic Party nominee, the South Asian community has the opportunity to see itself reflected in a Democratic presidential candidate. How much sway, if any, might that hold among the state’s fast-growing South Asian demographic?

WUNC’s own Eli Chen, reporter and afternoon digital news producer, recently set out to interview a few political organizers and voters to find out. She sits down with Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii to discuss her reporting.

Guest

Eli Chen, WUNC afternoon digital news producer

