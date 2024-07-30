Purple Ballot: Representative Ashton Clemmons on leaving the NC General Assembly

State Representative Ashton Wheeler Clemmons (D-Guilford) recently announced her resignation from the General Assembly and will take a position as the UNC system associate vice president for strategy and policy on education from preschool through high school.

Clemmons talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about her three terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives, her decision to leave the GA, and reforms she believes would make the legislature more representative of the people it serves.

Guest

Representative Ashton Wheeler Clemmons (D-Guilford)