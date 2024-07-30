Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Purple Ballot: Representative Ashton Clemmons on leaving the NC General Assembly

By Jeff Tiberii
Published July 30, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Rep. Clemmons debates the state budget bill.
MATT RAMEY
Rep. Clemmons debates the state budget bill.

State Representative Ashton Wheeler Clemmons (D-Guilford) recently announced her resignation from the General Assembly and will take a position as the UNC system associate vice president for strategy and policy on education from preschool through high school.

Clemmons talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about her three terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives, her decision to leave the GA, and reforms she believes would make the legislature more representative of the people it serves.

Guest

Representative Ashton Wheeler Clemmons (D-Guilford)

NC General Assembly Ashton Wheeler Clemmons Purple Ballot
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South."
