NC News Roundup: Cooper on VP shortlists; Trump campaigns in Charlotte; Olympians with Carolina connections

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup, it was another monumental week in politics with Vice President Harris now likely to be at the top of the Democratic ticket and Governor Cooper on the shortlist to be her running mate. Former President Trump campaigned in Charlotte, and on Capitol Hill a North Carolina Congresswoman boycotted the address given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We hear about chancellor updates across the UNC system and other higher education news from the week. Plus, several local athletes head to Paris for the Olympics.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education Reporter and 2023 Fletcher Fellow, WUNC

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Jadyn Watson-Fisher, Sports Reporter, The News & Observer