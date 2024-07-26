Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: Cooper on VP shortlists; Trump campaigns in Charlotte; Olympians with Carolina connections

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published July 26, 2024 at 10:01 AM EDT
United State's Joel Embiid, right, tries to get by Bam Adebayo, left, as assistant coach Erik Spoelstra watches during men's basketball practice at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Mark J. Terrill
/
AP
United State's Joel Embiid, right, tries to get by Bam Adebayo, left, as assistant coach Erik Spoelstra watches during men's basketball practice at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup, it was another monumental week in politics with Vice President Harris now likely to be at the top of the Democratic ticket and Governor Cooper on the shortlist to be her running mate. Former President Trump campaigned in Charlotte, and on Capitol Hill a North Carolina Congresswoman boycotted the address given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We hear about chancellor updates across the UNC system and other higher education news from the week. Plus, several local athletes head to Paris for the Olympics.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education Reporter and 2023 Fletcher Fellow, WUNC

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Jadyn Watson-Fisher, Sports Reporter, The News & Observer

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy