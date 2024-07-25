As yards and gardens wilt from heat and drought, native plants can help

After a scorching early summer, the rain is finally here, but much of North Carolina is still in drought and all this intense weather can be rough on yards and gardens. Planting native perennials may be a solution.

Chris Liloia, Habitat Gardens Curator at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, talks to Due South about the world of native plants, grasses, and wildflowers and why they’re more eco-friendly than manicured lawns – and also more climate resilient.

Guest

Chris Liloia, Habitat Gardens Curator, North Carolina Botanical Garden