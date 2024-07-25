Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

As yards and gardens wilt from heat and drought, native plants can help

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published July 25, 2024 at 10:40 AM EDT
Chris Liloia
Johnny Randall
/
North Carolina Botanical Garden
Chris Liloia

After a scorching early summer, the rain is finally here, but much of North Carolina is still in drought and all this intense weather can be rough on yards and gardens. Planting native perennials may be a solution.

Chris Liloia, Habitat Gardens Curator at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, talks to Due South about the world of native plants, grasses, and wildflowers and why they’re more eco-friendly than manicured lawns – and also more climate resilient.

Guest

Chris Liloia, Habitat Gardens Curator, North Carolina Botanical Garden

Tags
Due South GardenNorth Carolina Botanical Garden
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy