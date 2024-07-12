NC News Roundup: Biden campaign's efforts in NC; preview of GOP convention; Governor Cooper signs bills into law

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Vice President Kamala Harris made her latest stop in North Carolina this week. We talk about the Biden campaign's efforts here.

We also look at a series of bills the governor has signed into law, the latest veto, and – money. There's so much of it in politics, and this week we learned that millions are pouring into three swing state Senate districts. Why that matters and how it could impact the messaging across the next week.

A panel of reporters joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to dig into the week's news across North Carolina.

Guests

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Steve Harrison, Political Reporter, WFAE Charlotte

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent/, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy