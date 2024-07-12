Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Biden campaign's efforts in NC; preview of GOP convention; Governor Cooper signs bills into law

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published July 12, 2024 at 11:59 AM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses a crowd Thursday at the Durham Center for Senior Life highlighting the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to lowering costs through the Inflation Reduction Act.
Kate Medley
/
For WUNC
File photo. Vice President Kamala Harris in Durham, NC in 2022.

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Vice President Kamala Harris made her latest stop in North Carolina this week. We talk about the Biden campaign's efforts here.

We also look at a series of bills the governor has signed into law, the latest veto, and – money. There's so much of it in politics, and this week we learned that millions are pouring into three swing state Senate districts. Why that matters and how it could impact the messaging across the next week.

A panel of reporters joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to dig into the week's news across North Carolina.

Guests

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Steve Harrison, Political Reporter, WFAE Charlotte

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent/, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
