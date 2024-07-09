How rip currents work and what to do if you get caught in one

Rip currents were responsible for 91 deaths at U.S. beaches last year. The rescue team at Carolina Beach has already had a busy beach season this year — Carolina Beach ocean rescue captain Shawn Kelly recently approximated almost 100 beach rescues by his crew alone in about a one month period.

Due South checks in with Shawn after a busy beach holiday week to see how things are going and what swimmers should be aware of to stay safe at the beach.

Guest

Shawn Kelly, Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue Captain

