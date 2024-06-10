Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Personal finance course required to earn high school diploma for NC's public school class of 2024

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published June 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Piggy bank
Andre Taissin/Pexels

When North Carolina’s public high school seniors walk across the stage to get their diplomas this June, they’ll have met all the usual requirements to graduate – plus a new one: an economics and personal finance course. The class of 2024 is the first to be required to pass this course to graduate, the result of a law passed in 2019.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of experts about what students are learning in these classes and if high school personal finance and economics classes help improve financial security down the road. We also hear from a student about what it was like to take the course, and a teacher shares her hopes that the class has a role to play in reducing wealth inequity.

Guests

Chantal Brown, reporter for EdNC

Carly Urban, Professor of Economics, Montana State University

Rayna Stoycheva, Director of Retirement Security Policy, The Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement, Drake University

Ryan Collado, student, Hillside High School

Shianyisimi Ogede, teacher, Hillside High School

Due South High School graduationfinancial literacy
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
