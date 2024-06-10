Personal finance course required to earn high school diploma for NC's public school class of 2024

When North Carolina’s public high school seniors walk across the stage to get their diplomas this June, they’ll have met all the usual requirements to graduate – plus a new one: an economics and personal finance course. The class of 2024 is the first to be required to pass this course to graduate, the result of a law passed in 2019.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of experts about what students are learning in these classes and if high school personal finance and economics classes help improve financial security down the road. We also hear from a student about what it was like to take the course, and a teacher shares her hopes that the class has a role to play in reducing wealth inequity.

Guests

Chantal Brown, reporter for EdNC

Carly Urban, Professor of Economics, Montana State University

Rayna Stoycheva, Director of Retirement Security Policy, The Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement, Drake University

Ryan Collado, student, Hillside High School

Shianyisimi Ogede, teacher, Hillside High School