What House Bill 10 means for NC, if passed into law
If passed, House Bill 10 will require NC sheriff officials to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This would trigger ICE detainers for any undocumented immigrated jailed for a criminal offense, violent or not. Under a new law, all of the state's 100 sheriffs would be required to comply – and not all of the sheriffs are on board with the potential new bill. We'll discuss the implications and impact.
Guest
Aaron Sanchez-Guerra, WUNC race, class and communities reporter