You're invited: Join Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge for Due South Live!

Published May 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT

Join co-hosts Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge for a special taping of DUE SOUTH.

WUNC’s new daily show serves up Southern fried news, culture, and conversation weekday mornings on North Carolina Public Radio.

Jeff and Leoneda are breaking out of the studio for this lively Friday night event, and we hope you’ll be part of our audience for DUE SOUTH LIVE!

Friday, June 14, 7:30pm at Motorco Music Hall in Durham.

Special guests to be announced soon.

Tickets and details here.

