NC News Roundup: NC GOP Convention; budget talks stall; Memorial Day weekend travel

This week in North Carolina news, the NC GOP Convention opens in Greensboro. Congressman Greg Murphy announces a health concern and imminent treatment. And Memorial Day travel ramps up, by road and air. We check in with The News & Observer's transportation reporter on conditions at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and what to expect on other travelways this weekend.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Aaron Thomas, WRAL reporter

Richard Stradling, transportation reporter, The News & Observer