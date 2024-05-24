Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: NC GOP Convention; budget talks stall; Memorial Day weekend travel

By Jeff Tiberii
Published May 24, 2024 at 11:51 AM EDT
rdu.com

This week in North Carolina news, the NC GOP Convention opens in Greensboro. Congressman Greg Murphy announces a health concern and imminent treatment. And Memorial Day travel ramps up, by road and air. We check in with The News & Observer's transportation reporter on conditions at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and what to expect on other travelways this weekend.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Aaron Thomas, WRAL reporter

Richard Stradling, transportation reporter, The News & Observer

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii