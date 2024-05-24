NC News Roundup: NC GOP Convention; budget talks stall; Memorial Day weekend travel
This week in North Carolina news, the NC GOP Convention opens in Greensboro. Congressman Greg Murphy announces a health concern and imminent treatment. And Memorial Day travel ramps up, by road and air. We check in with The News & Observer's transportation reporter on conditions at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and what to expect on other travelways this weekend.
Guests
Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC
Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, “Anderson Alerts” newsletter
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy
Aaron Thomas, WRAL reporter
Richard Stradling, transportation reporter, The News & Observer