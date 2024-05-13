Bringing The World Home To You

As legislators debate massive expansion, a candid conversation about NC's school voucher program

Rachel McCarthy
North Carolina’s private school voucher program began over a decade ago to offer low-income families an alternative to low-performing public schools. The Opportunity Scholarship program has expanded in recent years — now there is no income requirement to qualify and tens of thousands of moderate to higher-income applicants are waiting to hear if they'll get scholarships as well.

As a massive expansion to the program is debated and winds its way through the legislative process, we hear from a panel including education reporters, as well as advocates on both sides of the voucher debate. They explore the history of the program, who the proposed expansion will impact, and how quality and accountability standards are applied in the private school voucher program.

Guests

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter, WFAE

Brian Jodice, Executive Vice President, Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina

Lauren Fox, Senior Director of Policy and Research, Public School Forum of North Carolina

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
