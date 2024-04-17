About Dad Time: Michael Venutolo-Mantovani on pregnancy loss and grief

Pregnancy loss and abortion are most often examined from a mother's or pregnant person's perspective. Stories about the toll this kind of loss takes on fathers are more difficult to find.

Michael Venutolo-Mantovani has set out to change that. His Substack newsletter, Being a Dad is Hard as F—, focuses on fatherhood from an introspective and vulnerable perspective. When he and his wife experienced the loss of a pregnancy, he naturally took to writing as a way to process the experience.

He sits down with Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii for a frank conversation about grief and loss.

Guest

Michael Venutolo-Mantovani, writer and father