About Dad Time: Michael Venutolo-Mantovani on pregnancy loss and grief

By Jeff Tiberii
Published April 17, 2024 at 1:53 PM EDT
Pregnancy loss and abortion are most often examined from a mother's or pregnant person's perspective. Stories about the toll this kind of loss takes on fathers are more difficult to find.

Michael Venutolo-Mantovani has set out to change that. His Substack newsletter, Being a Dad is Hard as F—, focuses on fatherhood from an introspective and vulnerable perspective. When he and his wife experienced the loss of a pregnancy, he naturally took to writing as a way to process the experience.

He sits down with Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii for a frank conversation about grief and loss.

Michael Venutolo-Mantovani, writer and father

Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
