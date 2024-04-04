Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

In North Carolina, mental health resources for youth are limited. Here's why.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published April 4, 2024 at 12:27 PM EDT
North Carolina is ranked among the bottom half of states in the nation with the highest need for and lowest rates of access to youth mental health services. One of the ways the state addresses these needs in particularly severe cases is by sending teens to psychiatric residential treatment facilities (or PRTFs). But PRTFs can also present challenges to youth residents and their families.

WUNC’s Jason deBruyn spent a year investigating North Carolina’s psychiatric residential treatment facilities, with support from a USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism 2023 Data Fellowship.

More of his reporting can be found here, here and here.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii speaks with deBruyn about his findings. They are joined by two expert-advocates for youth mental health in North Carolina.

Guests

Jason deBruyn, WUNC supervising editor for digital news

Holly Stiles, Assistant Legal Director for Litigation for Disability Rights NC

Paul Lanier, Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Social Work and principal investigator for the school’s Behavioral Health Springboard as well as a co-director of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and Systems Research at the UNC Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
