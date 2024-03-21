Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Last known work of jazz great Mary Lou Williams to debut at Duke on April 13

Published March 21, 2024 at 12:28 PM EDT
Mary Lou Williams with sheet music
The Mary Lou Williams Foundation
/
The Mary Lou Williams Foundation
Mary Lou Williams with sheet music

During her lifetime, jazz pianist Mary Lou Williams wrote hundreds of compositions and arrangements. She was a child prodigy who played with Duke Ellington in the 1920s. She was a contemporary of Benny Goodman and Art Blakey. And she influenced younger artists, including Dizzy Gillespie and Thelonius Monk.

But it was her last work, unfinished at the time of her death in 1981, that has continued to capture the imagination of music scholars for decades.

The work-in-progress was long considered to be lost to time.

Anthony Kelley, professor of the practice of music at Duke University, recently rediscovered Williams' last-known notes for "History: A Wind Symphony" and worked to complete the composition.

The finished work makes its Duke University debut on April 13 at 8 p.m.

Guest

Anthony Kelley, professor of the practice of music, Duke University

