Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Walker ends N.C. congressional bid; judges block proposed change to state election board and more

By Jeff Tiberii
Published March 15, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
File photo of Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C. speaking during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 18, 2019.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
File photo of Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C. speaking during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 18, 2019.

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Former Congressman Mark Walker is walking away from a second primary. Former Governor Pat McCrory is walking away from the No Labels Party. NC trial judges have blocked the latest attempt to alter the state board of elections. Meanwhile, Chapel Hill is bullish on Bus Rapid Transit.

Elsewhere on Triangle roadways, a red-light program in Raleigh is ending. Later, we'll check-in on the ACC Men's basketball Tournament. A roundtable of reporters unpacks those stories and other news of the week on Due South.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer
Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press
Zachery Eanes, Reporter, Axios Raleigh
Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii