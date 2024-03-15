NC News Roundup: Walker ends N.C. congressional bid; judges block proposed change to state election board and more

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Former Congressman Mark Walker is walking away from a second primary. Former Governor Pat McCrory is walking away from the No Labels Party. NC trial judges have blocked the latest attempt to alter the state board of elections. Meanwhile, Chapel Hill is bullish on Bus Rapid Transit.

Elsewhere on Triangle roadways, a red-light program in Raleigh is ending. Later, we'll check-in on the ACC Men's basketball Tournament. A roundtable of reporters unpacks those stories and other news of the week on Due South.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

Zachery Eanes, Reporter, Axios Raleigh

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

