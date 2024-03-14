After the Alabama Supreme Court IVF ruling: a reporter analyzes impact, a patient shares journey

In vitro fertilization has been in national headlines ever since Alabama’s state Supreme Court ruling last month granted human embryos outside the womb the same rights as children.

In the wake of that ruling, Alabama lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation that protects IVF clinics and doctors in the case of "death or damage to an embryo" during the IVF process. Some critics say the legislation won’t stand up to legal scrutiny and others say it does not adequately address the issue of personhood.

Due South talks to WBHM health and science reporter Mary Scott Hodgin about how this debate is playing out in Alabama.

Then, a conversation with IVF patient Michelle Howard in Gulf Shores, AL about the stresses and costs, and the hopes, of her IVF journey, and how the recent ruling and legislation has impacted her and others in her IVF community.

Guests

Mary Scott Hodgin, Health & Science Reporter, WBHM

Michelle Howard, IVF patient in Gulf Shores, AL