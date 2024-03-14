Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

After the Alabama Supreme Court IVF ruling: a reporter analyzes impact, a patient shares journey

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published March 14, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT
In vitro fertilization has been in national headlines ever since Alabama’s state Supreme Court ruling last month granted human embryos outside the womb the same rights as children.

In the wake of that ruling, Alabama lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation that protects IVF clinics and doctors in the case of "death or damage to an embryo" during the IVF process. Some critics say the legislation won’t stand up to legal scrutiny and others say it does not adequately address the issue of personhood.

Due South talks to WBHM health and science reporter Mary Scott Hodgin about how this debate is playing out in Alabama.

Then, a conversation with IVF patient Michelle Howard in Gulf Shores, AL about the stresses and costs, and the hopes, of her IVF journey, and how the recent ruling and legislation has impacted her and others in her IVF community.

Guests
Mary Scott Hodgin, Health & Science Reporter, WBHM
Michelle Howard, IVF patient in Gulf Shores, AL

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
