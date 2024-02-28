Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

How artist Dare Coulter makes history tangible to young readers

Published February 28, 2024 at 1:45 PM EST
Lauren Lindley Photography

At 30, Raleigh-based visual artist Dare Coulter is one of the youngest-ever recipients of the American Library Associations prestigious Coretta Scott King Book Award.

She joins Due South co-hosts Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge to discuss how she approached illustrating An American Story, a picture book for readers aged 4-8 that tackles the difficult history of the Atlantic slave trade and slavery in America.

Dare is also working on three public art commissions in Durham and Raleigh this year. Follow her on Instagram and Facebook to learn more about her upcoming work and where you can find it.

Guest

Dare Coulter, sculptor, illustrator, painter and Coretta Scott King Book Award winner

