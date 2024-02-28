How artist Dare Coulter makes history tangible to young readers

At 30, Raleigh-based visual artist Dare Coulter is one of the youngest-ever recipients of the American Library Associations prestigious Coretta Scott King Book Award.

She joins Due South co-hosts Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge to discuss how she approached illustrating An American Story, a picture book for readers aged 4-8 that tackles the difficult history of the Atlantic slave trade and slavery in America.

Dare is also working on three public art commissions in Durham and Raleigh this year. Follow her on Instagram and Facebook to learn more about her upcoming work and where you can find it.

Guest

Dare Coulter, sculptor, illustrator, painter and Coretta Scott King Book Award winner