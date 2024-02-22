Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Black Rural voters are not a monolith, and more insights from a community organizer

By Jeff Tiberii
Published February 22, 2024 at 11:56 AM EST
North Carolina’s March 5th Super Tuesday Primary is less than two weeks away. We explore, consider, discuss, and maybe even deconstruct, a narrative of one of the most reliable and predictable voting blocks in American politics: Black voters.

Black rural voters care about similar issues to any other Black voters, or any voters at all for that matter, guest Cynthia Wallace says. Through focus groups, community events, door-knocking and polling, Wallace and the New Rural Project try to listen to what voters tell them they care about. She says many younger Black men who grew up in rural places are less conservative than older Black men in the same communities.

Guest
Cynthia Wallace is co-founder and executive director of the New Rural Project, an organization focused on elevating the voices of young and marginalized residents.

Due South The Purple BallotNorth Carolina Voters
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
