Black Rural voters are not a monolith, and more insights from a community organizer

North Carolina’s March 5th Super Tuesday Primary is less than two weeks away. We explore, consider, discuss, and maybe even deconstruct, a narrative of one of the most reliable and predictable voting blocks in American politics: Black voters.

Black rural voters care about similar issues to any other Black voters, or any voters at all for that matter, guest Cynthia Wallace says. Through focus groups, community events, door-knocking and polling, Wallace and the New Rural Project try to listen to what voters tell them they care about. She says many younger Black men who grew up in rural places are less conservative than older Black men in the same communities.

Guest

Cynthia Wallace is co-founder and executive director of the New Rural Project, an organization focused on elevating the voices of young and marginalized residents.

