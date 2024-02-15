From deepfakes to targeted ads, how AI may impact 2024 elections

When it comes to how artificial intelligence can impact elections, deepfakes may only scratch the surface. UNC researchers Scott Babwah Brennen and Shannon McGregor talk to co-host Jeff Tiberii about the many ways AI may be used in elections – from efforts aimed at derailing democratic participation to new ways to connect with voters.

Guests

Shannon McGregor, Associate Professor, UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media, and Principal investigator, Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life at UNC-Chapel Hill

Scott Babwah Brennen, Head of Online Expression Policy, Center on Technology Policy at UNC-Chapel Hill