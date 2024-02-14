Why Gen Z couples are moving in together at record rates

Young, unmarried couples are choosing to live together at record rates. One report shows that a key reason for the spike in cohabitation is cost-cutting. According to Census Bureau data, more than 11 percent of unmarried Americans aged 18 to 24 cohabitated with a romantic partner who was not their spouse in 2023.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with UNC professor Fenaba Addo about the financial pressures young people face in making the decision to shack up.

Guest

Fenaba Addo, Associate Professor of Public Policy at University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill