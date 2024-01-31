About Dad Time: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough on grief, law enforcement and raising 7 sons

Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. has been the sheriff of Forsyth County since 2018. He reached that career height while also raising seven sons on his own. He became a single parent in 2005, when his childhood sweetheart, Clem, died unexpectedly when their youngest son was still an infant, and it led to a series of financial and emotional setbacks it took years to overcome.

On this special, one-hour installment of Due South's series, "About Dad Time," co-host Jeff Tiberii sits down with Sheriff Kimbrough for a deeply personal conversation about what life has been like as a career-long law enforcement professional and a single parent to seven sons.

Guest

Bobby Kimbrough, Jr., Forsyth County Sheriff