The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

About Dad Time: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough on grief, law enforcement and raising 7 sons

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published January 31, 2024 at 11:45 AM EST
Bobby Kimbrough being sworn in as sheriff of Forsyth County in 2018, with sons looking on.
Forsyth County Government
Bobby Kimbrough being sworn in as sheriff of Forsyth County in 2018, with five of his seven sons, looking on.

Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. has been the sheriff of Forsyth County since 2018. He reached that career height while also raising seven sons on his own. He became a single parent in 2005, when his childhood sweetheart, Clem, died unexpectedly when their youngest son was still an infant, and it led to a series of financial and emotional setbacks it took years to overcome.

On this special, one-hour installment of Due South's series, "About Dad Time," co-host Jeff Tiberii sits down with Sheriff Kimbrough for a deeply personal conversation about what life has been like as a career-long law enforcement professional and a single parent to seven sons.

Guest

Bobby Kimbrough, Jr., Forsyth County Sheriff

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
