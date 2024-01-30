Only one-third of state legislators are women in the U.S. The gap is wider in the South.

Nationally, one-third of legislators are women, the most in history. But in several states in the Southeast, state legislatures are, on average, about 80 percent male.

Reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes recently covered the various impacts of legislative gender disparities in the South for ProPublica, and Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii spoke with her about her work on women in state legislatures.

Guest

Jennifer Berry Hawes, ProPublica South Hub reporter