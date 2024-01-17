Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Triangle Friends of African American Arts celebrates its tenth anniversary

Published January 17, 2024 at 2:20 PM EST
On January 14, Triangle Friends of African American Arts held its annual African American Theater Review, featuring several production starring Black performers and creatives.
Facebook/Raleigh Little Theater
Each year, the Triangle Friends of African American Arts assembles a group of performers and creatives for a January showcase. This showcase, called the African American Theater Review, seeks to raise awareness about the many plays, musicals, operas and poetry performances that will open in the Triangle during the months to come.

It's one of many services the organization, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, provides to the local community. Its founder and executive director, Sherri Holmes, was greatly inspired by her mother Meredythe Holmes, whose work as a Black woman on various arts boards and trusts, has been pioneering.

Both women sit down with Due South co-host Leoneda Inge to discuss their work.

Guests

Sherri Holmes, founder and director of Triangle Friends of African American Arts
Meredythe Holmes, principal of Holmes Consulting Services

Due South