Due South

There’s a new path to get licensed for NC teachers who don't test well

By Jeff Tiberii,
Liz Schlemmer
Published January 11, 2024 at 10:56 AM EST
Part of the state budget passed in 2023 creates an alternative for teachers to renew their licenses.

It requires support from the school principal and superintendent, and can require comparison of student test scores to demonstrate effective teaching, depending on the subject taught.

Reporter Liz Schlemmer has been following the story of "Ms. Art" who's taken the licensure exam unsuccessfully on her own dime. Months after Schlemmer's first story, the provision was included in the state budget.

Almost 1,500 teachers were in the same position as "Ms. Art."

Schlemmer has heard from numerous teachers who didn't realize other teachers also had trouble with the test.

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter WUNC

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
