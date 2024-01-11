There’s a new path to get licensed for NC teachers who don't test well

Part of the state budget passed in 2023 creates an alternative for teachers to renew their licenses.

Elizabeth Schlemmer / https://www.ets.org/pdfs/praxis/5135.pdf The sample test question Liz Schlemmer brought to ask Jeff Tiberii in the conversation.

It requires support from the school principal and superintendent, and can require comparison of student test scores to demonstrate effective teaching, depending on the subject taught.

Reporter Liz Schlemmer has been following the story of "Ms. Art" who's taken the licensure exam unsuccessfully on her own dime. Months after Schlemmer's first story, the provision was included in the state budget.

Almost 1,500 teachers were in the same position as "Ms. Art."

Schlemmer has heard from numerous teachers who didn't realize other teachers also had trouble with the test.

Guest

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter WUNC