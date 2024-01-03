About Dad Time on balancing marriage and parenting

Between diapers, tantrums, household duties and work demands, how do married dads manage to keep their relationships healthy? It's a question co-host Jeff Tiberii poses to fellow dads Ben McKeown and Mark Shen on this month's installment of "About Dad Time."

From being fastidious about division of choses and caretaking labor to attending marital counseling, proactively rather than reactively, our panel of dads tackles the tasks of keeping the home fires burning, one trial or error at a time.

Guests

Ben Mckeown, photographer and father to toddler twins

Mark Shen, neuroscientist and father of two