Due South

About Dad Time on balancing marriage and parenting

By Jeff Tiberii
Published January 3, 2024 at 12:59 PM EST

Between diapers, tantrums, household duties and work demands, how do married dads manage to keep their relationships healthy? It's a question co-host Jeff Tiberii poses to fellow dads Ben McKeown and Mark Shen on this month's installment of "About Dad Time."

From being fastidious about division of choses and caretaking labor to attending marital counseling, proactively rather than reactively, our panel of dads tackles the tasks of keeping the home fires burning, one trial or error at a time.

Guests

Ben Mckeown, photographer and father to toddler twins
Mark Shen, neuroscientist and father of two

Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
