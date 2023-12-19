Local credit union puts focus on financial literacy and education

Gabriel Treves-Kagan knows the ABCs of financial literacy. He manages the financial education program for the Latino Community Credit Union (LCCU) and joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk about how to avoid hidden fees and practical strategies for saving, and he answers listener questions.

Treves-Kagan also talks about the history of the LCCU and its deep impact on the communities it serves — beyond their bottom lines.

Guest

Gabriel Treves-Kagan, Vice President of Development, Latino Community Credit Union