The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Local credit union puts focus on financial literacy and education

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST
Latino Community Credit Union
Latino Community Credit Union

Gabriel Treves-Kagan knows the ABCs of financial literacy. He manages the financial education program for the Latino Community Credit Union (LCCU) and joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk about how to avoid hidden fees and practical strategies for saving, and he answers listener questions.

Treves-Kagan also talks about the history of the LCCU and its deep impact on the communities it serves — beyond their bottom lines.

Guest

Gabriel Treves-Kagan, Vice President of Development, Latino Community Credit Union

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy