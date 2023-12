The 2023 economic picture painted by experts has been confusing and anxiety-provoking for many. But in the end, was 2023 as bad as it was forecasted to be? And if so, for whom?

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with Jackie Benson, an economist at Wells Fargo, about the economic year that was, and the economic year to come.

Guest

Jackie Benson, vice president and economist with Wells Fargo’s Corporate and Investment Bank.