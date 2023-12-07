Finding solace amidst grief, local communities grapple with mental health impacts of war

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with two people who are providing support and guiding others through grief here in North Carolina.

Baseer Maroof is a Raleigh-based therapist and a Muslim. He's presented on mental health coping strategies with Islamic community organizations since the war started.

Rabbi Maor Greene serves as Associate Chaplain for Jewish Life at Elon University and has been supporting students on that campus as they navigate the psychological impacts of the past two months.

Guests

Baseer Maroof, therapist

Rabbi Maor Greene, Associate Chaplain for Jewish Life at Elon University

