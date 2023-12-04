Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Due South revisits the Hillbilly Highway with historian Max Fraser

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published December 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST

For years, the story of migration in 20th century America has been defined by two historical movements. There’s the Great Migration, when six million Black Southerners moved to Northern and Midwestern states. There’s the Dust Bowl exodus, when more than 2.5 million residents of the Plains States headed West toward California.

In his new book, Hillbilly Highway: The Transappalachian Migration and the Making of a White Working Class, Max Fraser sheds light on a far less discussed is the third mass migration story of the 20th century, during which an estimated 8 million rural residents left from the Upland South for the industrial cities of the Great Lakes between 1910 and 1969.

Guest

Max Fraser, assistant professor of history at the University of Miami (FL) and author of Hillbilly Highway: The Transappalachian Migration and the Making of a White Working Class

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown