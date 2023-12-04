Due South revisits the Hillbilly Highway with historian Max Fraser

For years, the story of migration in 20th century America has been defined by two historical movements. There’s the Great Migration, when six million Black Southerners moved to Northern and Midwestern states. There’s the Dust Bowl exodus, when more than 2.5 million residents of the Plains States headed West toward California.

In his new book, Hillbilly Highway: The Transappalachian Migration and the Making of a White Working Class, Max Fraser sheds light on a far less discussed is the third mass migration story of the 20th century, during which an estimated 8 million rural residents left from the Upland South for the industrial cities of the Great Lakes between 1910 and 1969.

Guest

Max Fraser, assistant professor of history at the University of Miami (FL) and author of Hillbilly Highway: The Transappalachian Migration and the Making of a White Working Class