A Medicaid expansion explainer, as state prepares for rollout later this week

After years of debate and months of delays, North Carolina will expand Medicaid coverage this Friday. Some North Carolinians will be eligible for the government program for the first time. Others have been waiting to sign up through the new provision after losing eligibility when pandemic emergency coverage ended earlier this year.

Jaymie Baxley of North Carolina Health News tells co-host Jeff Tiberii about the details of the expansion and the potential challenges of implementing coverage for an expected 600,000 more people in the state.

Guest

Jaymie Baxley, North Carolina Health News reporter