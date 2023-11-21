In new book about apples, Diane Flynt gets to the core of Southern history

Co-host Jeff Tiberii sits down with Diane Flynt, author of the new book Wild, Tamed, Lost, Revived: The Surprising Story of Apples in the South, to discuss the complicated story of apple growth in the South, from its ties to the country's early settlers to the slow disappearance of hundreds of distinct apple crops on family orchards across the Southern states to the erasure of indigenous and enslaved farmers in the annals of apple farming history.