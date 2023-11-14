At 23, UNC field hockey coach Erin Matson is one of the youngest coaches in Division I athletics

The UNC Field Hockey team is back in the Final Four. Again. After defeating Harvard over the weekend, the Tar Heels will play in the national semifinals. UNC will take on Virginia in the Final-Four this Friday. And we should note, Duke meets Northwestern in the other Final Four match-up.

Leading Carolina this season, is first-year head coach Erin Matson. At just 23 years old, Matson is one of the youngest head coaches in Division I athletics. And she’s a superstar athlete in her own right.

Matson took over last winter for Karen Shelton, who retired after 42 seasons at the helm. Shelton’s teams played for the national championship 21 times during her career. And Matson – the new coach – was a player on four of the winning squads. Matson was also honored three times as national player of the year.

She spoke with Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii over the summer in her office suite on campus. They talked about her career, shift to the sideline, Olympic dreams, and a lot more.

Guest

Erin Matson, head coach of UNC Field Hockey