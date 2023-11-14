Bringing The World Home To You

At 23, UNC field hockey coach Erin Matson is one of the youngest coaches in Division I athletics

By Jeff Tiberii
Published November 14, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST
Erin Matson, head coach of UNC Field Hockey
Courtesy UNC Athletics
Erin Matson, head coach of UNC Field Hockey

The UNC Field Hockey team is back in the Final Four. Again. After defeating Harvard over the weekend, the Tar Heels will play in the national semifinals. UNC will take on Virginia in the Final-Four this Friday. And we should note, Duke meets Northwestern in the other Final Four match-up.

Leading Carolina this season, is first-year head coach Erin Matson. At just 23 years old, Matson is one of the youngest head coaches in Division I athletics. And she’s a superstar athlete in her own right.

Matson took over last winter for Karen Shelton, who retired after 42 seasons at the helm. Shelton’s teams played for the national championship 21 times during her career. And Matson – the new coach – was a player on four of the winning squads. Matson was also honored three times as national player of the year.

She spoke with Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii over the summer in her office suite on campus. They talked about her career, shift to the sideline, Olympic dreams, and a lot more.

Erin Matson, head coach of UNC Field Hockey

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
