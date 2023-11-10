Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: a key resignation, municipal elections results and more

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published November 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
In dozen of counties across the state, municipal elections were held this Tuesday and in this week's North Carolina News Round, host Jeff Tiberii covers a few key results, including the election of Leonardo Williams as the next mayor of Durham.

Also part of this hour's coverage: the resignation of State Auditor Beth Wood, following an indictment for alleged personal use of a state vehicle. Plus, abortion and legalized marijuana gains in Virginia and Ohio elections and what they might mean for future North Carolina ballots.

Guests

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent for the News and Observer

Jeffrey Billman, politics and law reporter for The Assembly

Colin Campbell, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
