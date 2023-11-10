NC News Roundup: a key resignation, municipal elections results and more

In dozen of counties across the state, municipal elections were held this Tuesday and in this week's North Carolina News Round, host Jeff Tiberii covers a few key results, including the election of Leonardo Williams as the next mayor of Durham.

Also part of this hour's coverage: the resignation of State Auditor Beth Wood, following an indictment for alleged personal use of a state vehicle. Plus, abortion and legalized marijuana gains in Virginia and Ohio elections and what they might mean for future North Carolina ballots.

Guests

