The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

On Election Day 2023, a look at North Carolina's political history

By Jeff Tiberii
Published November 7, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST
North Carolina legislative building in Raleigh
Erin Keever / for WUNC
North Carolina legislative building in Raleigh

Since 2010, North Carolina has frequently been in the spotlight of American politics. Culture wars, gerrymandering, and a newfound presidential battleground have made our state’s legislature - and electorate - among the most fraught, fascinating, and fought over in the country. On this Election Day, we revisit our political history.

Guest

Chris Cooper, Madison Distinguished Professor of Political Science and Public Affairs, director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University, and author of the forthcoming book “Anatomy of a Purple State.”

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
