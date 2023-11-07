On Election Day 2023, a look at North Carolina's political history

Since 2010, North Carolina has frequently been in the spotlight of American politics. Culture wars, gerrymandering, and a newfound presidential battleground have made our state’s legislature - and electorate - among the most fraught, fascinating, and fought over in the country. On this Election Day, we revisit our political history.

Guest

Chris Cooper, Madison Distinguished Professor of Political Science and Public Affairs, director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University, and author of the forthcoming book “Anatomy of a Purple State.”