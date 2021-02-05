Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Share Your Story: Summer Camp 2014

Ahhh, summer camp. Bug spray, new friends, scratchy bathing suits...and no more books! Lots and lots of kids are across the state are heading to camp this year. Some camps are in a school setting, or at a museum, others are in the woods.

Please share a snapshot with us of the first day at camp.

We'd like to see photos...or audio, or even video! You can share what you've captured right from your smart phone. (All submissions need to come from a mobile device. It's really easy, instructions are below.) We'll be blogging and sharing your stories right here on the site. Thanks!

Summer Camp