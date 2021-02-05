Share Your Story: Summer Camp 2014

Ahhh, summer camp. Bug spray, new friends, scratchy bathing suits...and no more books! Lots and lots of kids are across the state are heading to camp this year. Some camps are in a school setting, or at a museum, others are in the woods.

Please share a snapshot with us of the first day at camp.

We'd like to see photos...or audio, or even video! You can share what you've captured right from your smart phone. (All submissions need to come from a mobile device. It's really easy, instructions are below.) We'll be blogging and sharing your stories right here on the site. Thanks!

Summer Camp