The State of Things

Updates About Deportee Samuel Oliver-Bruno And 287(g) In NC

New reporting from Rewire.News reveals what some are calling alarming communications between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the services arm of federal immigration, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Obtained documents trace how the two arms of federal immigration coordinated in the deportation of North Carolina resident Samuel Oliver-Bruno. Oliver-Bruno was in sanctuary in Durham until ICE agents detained him at a biometrics appointment, which they were alerted to by USCIS.

Host Frank Stasio talks to reporter Tina Vasquez about these stories and the latest updates in immigration policy in North Carolina. Vasquez is a senior reporter on immigration for Rewire.News. She also talks about a bill based by the North Carolina House earlier this month that would require sheriffs to cooperate with ICE.

A man who was seeking sanctuary in a church in Durham was tackled and detained by  Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at a routine immigration appointment last week. Samuel Oliver-Bruno arrived at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office in Morrisville, North Carolina when plainclothes ICE agents got to him. 