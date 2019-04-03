Turning Unnamed Deportees Into Faces, Names And Stories

In 1948, a plane deporting 28 migrant farmworkers crashed in Fresno County, California killing 32 people. In some of the press coverage, reporters omitted only the names of the migrants, while naming the flight crew and security.

The crew members’ bodies were returned home and allowed a proper burial, while the 28 farmworkers were buried in a large mass grave site in California. What happened next has become part of music history: folk singer Woody Guthrie was offended by the press’ decision to refer to the victims simply as deportees, so he wrote the protest song “Deportees (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)” in which he attempted to humanize the deceased farmworkers. This incident has since inspired author and scholar Tim Hernandez, who set out to name each victim, connect with their families and tell their stories. In his book “All They Will Call You,” he fuses fact, fiction and years of research. Hernandez will do a performance based on his book at the Connect Beyond Festival in Asheville at the Diana Wortham Theatre Saturday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m. Hernandez, a professor in the creative writing department at The University of Texas at El Paso, joins Frank Stasio to talk about his research, connecting with families of the victims, and finally marking the site where they were buried. He is joined by festival creator Jessica Tomasin who describes the event as a mini SXSW aimed to bring together authors, musicians and filmmakers. Tomasin manages Echo Mountain recording studio and co-founder of the nonprofit Asheville Music Professionals.

Joan Baez performs Deportees