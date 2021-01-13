State Lawmakers Voice Spirit Of Cooperation As New Session Kicks Off

By 5 hours ago

Republican North Carolina Senator Phil Berger, pictured here on Jan. 13, has once again been elected as President Pro Tem. He told reporters that lawmakers would likely take up COVID relief legislation soon to allocate funds recently approved by Congress.
Credit Rusty Jacobs / WUNC

As partisan rancor flared in Washington during congressional debate over the second impeachment of President Donald Trump, state lawmakers in Raleigh sounded a note of cooperation at the start of this year's North Carolina General Assembly session.

Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) has been re-elected as President Pro Tem and told reporters that lawmakers would likely take up COVID-19 relief legislation soon to allocate funds recently approved by Congress.

"I've talked directly with the governor, I know the speaker has talked directly with the governor, and we've had staff-to-staff conversations as well," Berger said. "I'm hopeful that we'll be able to move that forward pretty quickly."

Berger also said he hopes lawmakers will have a two-year state budget plan in place by the end of June just before the new fiscal year.

Berger wore a mask as he spoke with reporters, just as he and other senators did during Wednesday's session, a voluntary practice he said was likely to continue as COVID-19 infections rage across the state.

"I think individual members decided that it was the appropriate thing for them to do at this time," Berger said.

On the House side, Republican Tim Moore was re-elected for his fourth term as speaker. He told reporters he hoped lawmakers would work together to address urgent issues like helping kids who may have fallen behind because of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Maybe coming up with a way of testing them and then just fully funding a summer learning program," Moore said.

House Minority Leader Robert Reives (D-Chatham, Durham) told his colleagues people want legislators to find common ground.

"They don't want to hear us bickering this year, they don't want to hear us fighting," Reives said on the House floor during Wednesday's session.

Even if lawmakers from both parties manage to come to terms on a budget plan this year, things could get dicey later this summer. That's when they'll take up a new round of redistricting once new census data comes in.

Tags: 
NCGA
NC Politics

Related Content

State House Democratic Leader Says Civility In Raleigh Could Follow Riot In DC

By 13 hours ago

North Carolina lawmakers start a new legislative session on Wednesday. In a one-on-one conversation with WUNC's Rusty Jacobs, the incoming Democratic leader of the state house, Rep. Robert Reives, says he believes mob violence by Trump supporters on Capitol Hill last week could actually lead to more civility in Raleigh.
 


Gov. Roy Cooper Calls For Trump To Step Down, Joins Chorus Of NC Congressional Delegates

By & Jan 7, 2021
Governor Roy Cooper in a candid photo wearing his black face mask where he gives coronavirus briefings.
File Photo, Courtesy Governor Roy Cooper Twitter

Updated at 8:15 p.m.

In a Tweet issued Wednesday afternoon, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called for President Donald Trump to either step down or be removed from office. The Tweet was personally signed, indicating that it came directly from Cooper and not a member of his staff. 