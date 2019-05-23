Related Program: 
The State of Things

‘That’s Rufus’: Rufus Edmisten Reflects On His Career And The Politics Of Today

By & 1 hour ago
  • a black-and-white photo of men on the Watergate Committee, including Rufus Edmisten
    After the Senate Watergate Committee hearings concluded Friday, August 3,1973 in Washington the reading of a statement by L. Patrick Gray III, former director of the FBI, Senators and counsel held a session. Rufus Edmisten is on the right.
    Associated Press / AP

Rufus Edmisten cut his teeth in the political world as counsel to former U.S. Sen. Samuel Ervin Jr. Ervin was the chairman of what is commonly known as the Watergate Committee, and Edmisten played a key role in that committee’s work as well.

He personally served the subpoena to President Richard Nixon for the Watergate tapes, which was the first-ever Congressional subpoena of a sitting president. Edmisten went on to to serve in North Carolina as attorney general and secretary of state. His new memoir “That’s Rufus: A Memoir of Tar Heel Politics, Watergate and Public Life” (McFarland and Company/2019) chronicles his political career.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Edmisten about the memoir, his experience in the Watergate investigation and about how that scandal compares to the political climate of today. Edmisten will be at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh on Thursday, May 30 at 6 p.m.
 

Tags: 
The State of Things
Rufus Edmisten
Memoir
NC Politics
Watergate

Related Content

Raleigh Lawyer Reflects On Watergate

By & Aug 2, 2013
Richard Nixon, Time cover April 30, 1973, The Watergate Scandal
http://www.flickr.com/photos/nostri-imago/ / Time Magazine

A lawyer in North Carolina served as the Assistant Majority Counsel on the Watergate Committee. Eugene Boyce was a trial attorney in Raleigh.  He spoke to Frank Stasio on the State of Things to look back on the role he played on the historic investigation of President Richard Nixon. 