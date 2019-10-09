Ransomware Attacks Target Municipalities

The economic impact of ransomware attacks is expected to reach more than $11 billion in 2019, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. State and local governments are increasingly vulnerable, and North Carolina is not immune to this growing problem.

In March, the entire computer system of Orange County was attacked by a virus. The incident required officials to shutdown several public offices which paused services ranging from issuing marriage licenses to processing library cards. While these attacks may be alarming to everyday citizens, ransomware attackers are not interested in the personal data housed in government files. Their goal is instead to cripple daily activity enough to receive ransom in exchange for a key to unlock the data. Without that key, it is highly improbable anyone could recover encrypted data.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jason deBruyn, WUNC’s data reporter, who has investigated the cybersecurity attacks in North Carolina and what municipalities are doing to combat future threats. Cybersecurity expert Richard White joins the conversation to highlight the power dynamics at play: companies and government agencies are willing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to regain access to their data while attackers face very little risk. He will analyze what is at the root of ransomware and what can be done to curb the trend. White is a professor at the University of Maryland Global Campus and author of “Cybercrime: The Madness Behind the Methods” (CreateSpace Publishing/2018).

