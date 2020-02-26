Related Program: 
The State of Things

Movies On The Radio Is Having A Ball With Dance Films

By & 5 hours ago

George Chakiris as Bernardo in the 1961 classic 'West Side Story.'
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Dance has been a part of film since the early days of the visual medium. As the dance trends came and went, so did the movies portraying them on the silver screen.

Classics like “Singin’ in the Rain” and “White Christmas” laid the groundwork for more modern dance films, like “La La Land” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” Many movies explore contemporary styles, like “Saturday Night Fever” and “You Got Served,” while others tackle the world of classical dance, like “Black Swan” and “Center Stage.”

Host Frank Stasio and film experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon discuss the genre and our many listener picks. Boyes is the film curator for the North Carolina Museum of Art and the curator of the Moviediva Series at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University and a National Humanities Center Fellow.

Boyes is screening a silent version of “Chicago” on Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. She has two upcoming screenings at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh: “The Great Buster” on Sunday, March 8 and “Steamboat Bill, Jr.” with live music by David Drazin on Sunday, March 15. Both of those showings are at 2 p.m.
 

Tags: 
The State of Things
MOTR
Dance
Marsha Gordon
Laura Boyes
Movies On The Radio

Related Content

Movies on the Radio: 2020 Oscar Nomination Hits And Misses

By & Jan 22, 2020
Gold Oscar statues.
Praytino / Flickr

The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards came out last week and the usual uproar followed. For this edition of Movies on the Radio, we asked listeners, staff, and film experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon which Oscar nods they agree or disagree with.

'Hey! I’m Walkin Here' And Other Notable Quotables On Movies On The Radio

By & Sep 18, 2019
An improvised scene from 'Midnight Cowboy'
United Artists

People constantly quote and misquote cinema — sometimes without ever having seen the referenced film. Think about lines like “You had me at hello”; “Hasta la vista, baby”; or “Play it again, Sam.” Sometimes the words many of us repeat are never spoken in the movie, and other times they are phrases that actors made up on the spot. 

Sleeper Agents, UFOs And Conspiracy At The Top: The Cinematic History Of Unfounded Doubt And Fear

By & Nov 14, 2019
Warning: This film is not fiction. It is the shocking truth about the coming apocalypse and the events that have led up to it.
Drift Distribution

Who really killed JFK? Why does the water taste funny? What goes on at Area 51? Paranoia is justified in movie classics about nefarious plots reaching to the highest levels of government, church or corporation. Many are allegories, others play upon our wildest fantasies, while some are true-to-life depictions of historical events.