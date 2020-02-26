Movies On The Radio Is Having A Ball With Dance Films

Dance has been a part of film since the early days of the visual medium. As the dance trends came and went, so did the movies portraying them on the silver screen.

Host Frank Stasio and film experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon discuss dance in films.

Classics like “Singin’ in the Rain” and “White Christmas” laid the groundwork for more modern dance films, like “La La Land” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” Many movies explore contemporary styles, like “Saturday Night Fever” and “You Got Served,” while others tackle the world of classical dance, like “Black Swan” and “Center Stage.”

Host Frank Stasio and film experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon discuss the genre and our many listener picks. Boyes is the film curator for the North Carolina Museum of Art and the curator of the Moviediva Series at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University and a National Humanities Center Fellow.

Boyes is screening a silent version of “Chicago” on Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. She has two upcoming screenings at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh: “The Great Buster” on Sunday, March 8 and “Steamboat Bill, Jr.” with live music by David Drazin on Sunday, March 15. Both of those showings are at 2 p.m.

