Movies On The Radio Cures Your Wanderlust With Films That Travel The World

As the weeks of social distancing and stay-at-home orders drag on, some people are desperate for a break from where they have been for the past couple months. Films can offer an escape and transport the viewer to faraway lands or lush landscapes.



For this month’s Movies on the Radio, host Frank Stasio and film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes share films that have a strong sense of place, from the red clay of North Carolina in “Bull Durham” to the icy landscape of Antarctica in “The Thing.” Some movies feature locations as characters, like the role of Venice in “Don’t Look Now.”

Gordon and Boyes reflect on listeners’ picks and share their own favorite place-based films. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University and a fellow at the National Humanities Center. Boyes is the film curator for the North Carolina Museum of Art and the curator of the Moviediva series. Gordon’s latest documentary, “All the Possibilities” is streaming as part of the virtual River Run Film Festival until Friday, May 8.