Related Program: 
The State of Things

Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak Continues To Grow In Western NC

By & 36 minutes ago
  • Bacteria
    Legionella pneumophila bacteria at a very high magnification of 90,000X.
    CDC/ Dr. Francis Chandler

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services continues to investigate an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease believed to be contracted at the Mountain State Fair held in Fletcher, North Carolina last month.

As of Oct. 1, there were more than 100 confirmed cases and one death as a result of this airborne bacteria. State health officials are still trying to determine the source of the disease which is spread via contaminated water but not contagious. Some possible causes being investigated are the misting fan used to keep fair-goers cool and a hot tub display at the fair. Blue Ridge Public Radio reporter Helen Chickering has been following the story and shares her updates with host Frank Stasio.

Plus, are these outbreaks preventable? Clinical researcher and environmental microbiologist Janet E. Stout believes they are. Stout talks about identifying and eradicating the waterborne pathogens that cause Legionnaires' disease and shares her thoughts on the codes needed for prevention. Stout is president and director of Special Pathogens Laboratory and a research professor at the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering in the department of civil and environmental engineering.

Keep up with the outbreak of Legionnaires' disease here. Everyone who attended the 2019 Mountain State Fair is being asked to fill out a survey. To report possible cases call the Public Health Hotline at (828) 694-4040 or NCDHHS Division of Public Health at (919)733-3419.

Tags: 
The State of Things
Legionnaires
Public Health
Helen Chickering
Janet E Stout

Related Content

Embodied Series: Breaking The Burnout Cycle

By & Sep 19, 2019
Illustration of someone surrounded by life stressors.
Adhiti Bandlamudi / WUNC

The World Health Organization now officially lists workplace burnout as an occupational syndrome in its International Classification of Diseases manual.

NC Attorney General Targets Vape Companies In New Lawsuits

By & Aug 29, 2019
One of the vape juice's packaging looks like a juice box, others have unicorns.
Courtesy of the North Carolina Attorney General's Office

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced lawsuits against eight electronic cigarette companies earlier this week. He alleges that their marketing practices and flavor selection specifically target kids and teens.

Making Asheville ‘Climate City’

By & Mar 22, 2018
photo of a man holding a card that says 'asheville is climate city'
Courtesy of The Collider

This month Asheville hosted the first ClimateCon, a conference to explore innovations and business solutions to combat the effects of climate change. The nine-day conference included a business of climate forum, a summit for emerging climate leaders, and community-wide events.